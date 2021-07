Mutmaßlicher NS-Scherge Csatary ist tot

FILE - In this July 18, 2012 file photo alleged Hungarian war criminal Laszlo Csatary sits in a car as he leaves the Budapest prosecutor's office after he was questioned by detectives on charges of war crimes during WWII and prosecutors ordered his house arrest in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian prosecutors say Tuesday, June 18, 2013, they have indicted the 98-year-old former police officer for abusing Jews and assisting in their deportation to Nazi death camps during World War II. Prosecution spokeswoman Bettina Bagoly said Tuesday that Csatary's trial is expected start within three months. (AP Photo/MTI, Bea Kallos)

© Bild: Deleted - 1049808