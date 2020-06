Spionage-Affäre wie zu Zeiten des Kalten Kriegs

In this photo provided by Maxim Russian edition magazine Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010, the front cover of Novermber 2010 issue of the magazine shows Anna Chapman posing with a gun. Russian spy Anna Chapman is the most famous of 10 Russian agents who were arrested in the Unted States in June and deported in exchange for four people convicted in Russia of spying for the West. (Foto:Maxim Magazin/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 590046