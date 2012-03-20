kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Microsoft

03/20/2012

Windows 8 soll im Oktober erscheinen

Das neue Microsoft-Betriebs-System soll rechtzeitig zum Weihnachts-Geschäft 2012 auf den Markt kommen.

© Bild: Microsoft

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

Windows 8 Consumer Preview Galeriebild.

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03135335 A hostess presents the new Windows 8 system software at the CeBIT in Hanover, Germany, 07 March 2012. More than 4,200 companies from 70 countries will present their products at the worlds biggest computer trade show CeBIT 2012 which will ta

03/20/2012