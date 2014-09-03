kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Nach den beiden Ausbrüchen am isländischen Vulkan Bárdarbunga in den vergangenen Tagen herrscht in der Region banges Abwarten. Aus einem Riss strömte am Montag weiter Lava aus.

© Deleted - 204126

Vulkan
09/03/2014

Bárdarbunga rumort weiter

Lava blubbert und brodelt, zeigen aktuelle Bilder vom Ausbruch. Der Vulkan wird nicht so schnell zur Ruhe kommen.

© Bild: Deleted - 204126

A man stands near to a lava eruption on Holuhraun,…

© Bild: Deleted - 204132

The lava eruption on Holuhraun, northwest of the D…

© Bild: Deleted - 204141

Smoke rises from the lava eruption on Holuhraun, n…

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

View of lava flowing on the the ground after the e

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

View of lava flowing on the the ground after the e

© Bild: Deleted - 204165

In this aerial view, fountains of lava, up to 60 m…

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissu

© Bild: Reuters/STRINGER

Lava fountains are pictured at the site of a fissu

© Bild: Deleted - 204198

A close up of lava from an eruption on Holuhraun, …

| Stand: 09/03/2014, 11:58