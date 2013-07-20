07/20/2013
Top Ten: Englischsprachige Wikipedia-Kontroversen
Bildnummer: 5577877…
GERMANY SOLINGEN AGAINST RACISM
Twitter Fab Jesus
EPAepa03161503 A Tea Party member and opponent of health care reform carries a US flag outside the Supreme Court following oral arguments on cases related to health care reform law in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2012. Passing a major reform of the US he
APMichelangelos marble statue of "David" is seen he the dome lores Accademia Gallery, Italy, Monday, ay, May,May, 24, 2004. The contested cleaning of "David ise,one, with decades of grayish g stripped from Michelangeloelos towering tribute to nude male be
Klimawandel (1)
WrestleMania XXVIII
Muhammad
Occupy Wall Street Oakland
BUSH