Lena Dunham: Mit Cellulite auf dem Cover
Die US-Schauspielerin freut sich über das unbearbeitete Titelbild.
US-Schauspielerin Lena Dunham (30) freut sich darüber, sich so zeigen zu dürfen wie sie ist - auch auf dem Titelfoto einer Zeitschrift. Sie bedankte sich am Dienstag auf Instagram bei allen Frauen, die "den Weg vorgeben, die weibliche Figur zu inspirieren und zu normalisieren" sowie beim US-Magazin Glamour dafür, "dass meine Cellulite ab heute am Zeitungskiosk dabei mithelfen kann".
Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of "isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?" Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.
Außerdem postete sie ein Foto, das die Hauptdarstellerinnen ihrer US-Erfolgsserie "Girls" auf dem Cover der Zeitschrift zeigt - das Foto soll ohne Nachbearbeitung verwendet werden.
Start der sechsten "Girls"-Staffel
In einem ausführlichen Instagram-Post schrieb Dunham, als Teenager sei ihr immer wieder gesagt worden, dass sie "verdammt komisch aussehe". "Kugelbauch, Hasenzähne, X-Beine - irgendwas war immer falsch, und es verfolgte mich überallhin." Sie habe sich zwar selbstbewusst gezeigt, sei aber im Inneren "entsetzt und verletzt" gewesen. Heute sei dieser Körper auf einem Magazin-Cover, "ohne Photoshop, mein Oberschenkel gut sichtbar und nicht perfekt".
Lena Dunham ist mit "Girls" sowie mit ihrer Autobiografie zur feministischen Frontfrau im US-Filmgeschäft geworden. Die sechste und letzte Staffel der Serie startet in den USA Mitte Februar.