kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Apple

freizeit Leben, Liebe & Sex
03/21/2012

iPad-Hitze: Apple reagiert kühl

Wärme-Entwicklung des neuen Tablets liege im Rahmen. Belastungs-Test ergibt unterdessen 46 Grad Celsius.

© Bild: Apple

Neues Apple iPad

© Bild: Screenshot

iPad

© Bild: Screenshot

iPad

© Bild: Screenshot

iPad

© Bild: Deleted - 1866565

APApples senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller discuss features of the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display wi

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03135899 Apple enthusiast Mohammed Jawad from Dubai - United Arab Emirates, stopped to take a photo of him self and the Apple clad facade of the Yerba Buena Center, where Apple is holding a special event to introduce the newest iPad and other produc

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03135896 Apple enthusiast stop to take photos of the Apple clad facade of the Yerba Buena Center, where Apple is holding a special event to introduce the newest iPad and other products in San Francisco, California, USA 07 March 2012. EPA/PETER DaSI

© Bild: Deleted - 1866592

APApples senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller discuss the prices of the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSApples Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866601

APApples senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller talks about the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display will be ev

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866610

APApple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display will be even sharper than the high-definition television s

© Bild: Deleted - 1866616

APApple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad model features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display will be even sharper than the high-definition televis

© Bild: Deleted - 1866622

APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a product event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866628

APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a product event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866637

APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866646

APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866652

APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

© Bild: Deleted - 1866655

APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple has begun an event where its expected to reveal a new iPad model. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA man zooms into a photo on Apple Incs new iPad tablet computer at an electronic retailer in Berlin in this March 16, 2012 file photo. Apple Incs new iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an in

| Stand: 03/21/2012, 09:57