iPad-Hitze: Apple reagiert kühl
Wärme-Entwicklung des neuen Tablets liege im Rahmen. Belastungs-Test ergibt unterdessen 46 Grad Celsius.
Neues Apple iPad
iPad
iPad
iPad
APApples senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller discuss features of the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display wi
EPAepa03135899 Apple enthusiast Mohammed Jawad from Dubai - United Arab Emirates, stopped to take a photo of him self and the Apple clad facade of the Yerba Buena Center, where Apple is holding a special event to introduce the newest iPad and other produc
EPAepa03135896 Apple enthusiast stop to take photos of the Apple clad facade of the Yerba Buena Center, where Apple is holding a special event to introduce the newest iPad and other products in San Francisco, California, USA 07 March 2012. EPA/PETER DaSI
APApples senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller discuss the prices of the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display
REUTERSApples Phil Schiller senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing speaks about the new iPad during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
APApples senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller talks about the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display will be ev
REUTERSApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event as he introduces the new iPad as an image the device is projected on screen in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
APApple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display will be even sharper than the high-definition television s
APApple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. The new iPad model features a sharper screen and a faster processor. Apple says the new display will be even sharper than the high-definition televis
APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a product event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a product event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad model at Wednesdayís event in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
APApple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 7, 2012. Apple has begun an event where its expected to reveal a new iPad model. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
REUTERSA man zooms into a photo on Apple Incs new iPad tablet computer at an electronic retailer in Berlin in this March 16, 2012 file photo. Apple Incs new iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an in