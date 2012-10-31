Heidi Klum muss Halloween-Party absagen
Wegen dem Hurrikan in New York muss Heidi Klum ihre geplante Halloween-Party absagen.
dapdModel Heidi Klum praesentiert am Dienstag (07.06.11) in Koeln die drei Finalistinnen ihrer Casting Show "Germanyext Txt Topmodel". Drei Finalistinnen werdenDonnag (ag (09.06.11) in der Koelner Lanxess Are Arena um den Titel kaempfen. Foto: Roberto Pfe
www.photopress.atHeidi Klum arrives at LAX in Los Angeles, California on October 20th, 2012.
APModel Heidi Klum, right, and singer Seal arrive at Heidi Klums 10th annual Halloween party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 31 , 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
REUTERSModel and television personality Heidi Klum wears a cat costume as she arrives at the 8th annual Heidi Klum Halloween Party in Hollywood, California October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES)
REUTERSSupermodel Heidi Klum, dressed in her Halloween costume as the serpent and apple from the Garden of Eden, poses as she arrives at the 7th annual Heidi Klum Halloween party at Privilege nightclub in Los Angeles, California October 31, 2006. REUTERS/
