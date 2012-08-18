Die Evolution des Mobiltelefons
Heute intelligenter Begleiter, früher grober und unhandlicher Klotz. Das Mobiltelefon hat eine außerordentliche Entwicklung durchgemacht. Während Apple und Samsung vor Gericht über smarte Touchscreens und viereckige Formen streitet, unternimmt die futurezone eine Bilder-Reise in die Vergangenheit.
Motorola DynaTAC
Siemens C1
Ericsson GH198
AEG D1 957
StarTAC
Siemens S10
Alcatel One Touch Max
Nokia 7110
Nokia
Nokia 5510
Sharp J-SH04
Siemens Xelibri 3
A hand out image released February 4, 2003, showing mobile phone maker Nokias latest venture, a hand held device called N-gage that doubles as a cellphone and a gaming device. Unhappy with the slow growing mobile phone market, Nokia will attempt to penetr
Razr
APThis photo provided by T-Mobile shows the T-Mobile Sidekick Slide. (AP Photo/T-Mobile)
Nokia N95
AP**FILE** A customer tries an iPhone in an Apple store, in this June, 29, 2007 file photo, in Seattle. Apple Inc. is expected to release quarterly earnings on Wednesday, July 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Andrei Pungovschi, file)
REUTERSThe new Palm Pre cellular phone and Touchstone magnetic charger can be seen in New York June 3, 2009. The Pre smartphone from Palm Inc received mostly positive reviews and predictions it will be a tough competitor to Apple Incs iPhone. Picture take
APIn this photo released by Microsoft Corp., two phones unveiled Monday, April 12, 2010, that are meant for social networking-savvy teens and twenty-somethings, in an attempt to revitalize its mobile business and regain ground on iPhones and BlackBerrys,
REUTERSA man holds a HTC T-Mobile G1 at the GSMA Mobile World Conference in Barcelona February 18, 2009. The T-Mobile G1 delivers a quick one-touch access to Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Talk and Calendar, amongst its many features. REUTERS/Gustau
samsung galaxy s III s3 16:9
iphone 4S quiz
Nokia N9
Motorola DynaTAC