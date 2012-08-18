kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© gdgt.com

08/18/2012

Die Evolution des Mobiltelefons

Heute intelligenter Begleiter, früher grober und unhandlicher Klotz. Das Mobiltelefon hat eine außerordentliche Entwicklung durchgemacht. Während Apple und Samsung vor Gericht über smarte Touchscreens und viereckige Formen streitet, unternimmt die futurezone eine Bilder-Reise in die Vergangenheit.

© Bild: gdgt.com

Motorola DynaTAC

© Bild: blog.dialaphone.co.uk

Siemens C1

© Bild: vintage-mobile.livejournal.com

Ericsson GH198

© Bild: vintage-mobile.livejournal.com

AEG D1 957

© Bild: Screenshot

StarTAC

© Bild: www.siemens-museum.com

Siemens S10

© Bild: macrumors.com

Alcatel One Touch Max

© Bild: jamesoff.net

Nokia 7110

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia 5510

© Bild: wikipedia.org

Sharp J-SH04

© Bild: cellphonebeat.com

Siemens Xelibri 3

© Bild: Reuters

© Bild: Motorola

Razr

© Bild: Deleted - 1465791

© Bild: KBA

Nokia N95

© Bild: Deleted - 1465800

© Bild: REUTERS

© Bild: Deleted - 1465821

© Bild: REUTERS

© Bild: Gregor Gruber

samsung galaxy s III s3 16:9

© Bild: futurezone

iphone 4S quiz

© Bild: nokia

Nokia N9

© Bild: gdgt.com

Motorola DynaTAC

