Die Baumbetten der Orang Utans
Mit erstaunlichem Know-how und handwerklichem Geschick bauen die Primaten ihre Schlafnester in luftiger Höhe von Baumkronen.
REUTERSOrangutans rest in Palangkaraya in the province of Central Kalimantan in this May 3, 2007 file photo. The Rimba Raya Conservation project is part of a United Nations-backed scheme designed to reward poorer nations that protect their carbon-rich jun
AP** FILE ** A large male orangutan relaxes on the branch of a tree after his afternoon meal at the Semengok Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, south of Kuching in Sarawak in this March 12,1996 file photo. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
EPAepa00753421 A pensive Sumatran orangutan eyes the visitors of Moscow Zoo, Sunday, 25 June 2006 as temperatures in Moscow reached 30 degrees Celsius. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Universum "Die Zukunft der Wildtiere". Helmut Pechlaner, erfolgreicher Direktor des Tiergartens Schönbrunn, brachte den Zuschauern seit Herbst 2000 in insgesamt 10 Folgen "Die Zukunft der Tiere" näher. In diesem Special gibt Helmut Pechlaner einen Ausbl
An orangutan hangs onto a rope at the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in the Malaysian state of Sabah on Borneo island on January 11, 2004. The accepted estimate for orangutan populations rose to 40,000 plus this month after a workshop in Jakarta,
EPAepa01109904 A young orangutan (pongo pygmaeus) hanging on a tree as he learns to climb at an orangutan school inside the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation area near Balikpapan, East Kalimantan on 16 August 2007. Some 23,000 orangutans were found in
APChinta, an orangutan, chomps leaves at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle Thursday, Feb. 21, 2008. She, along with her twin brother Towan, will celebrate their 40th birthday Saturday, February 23, 2008, by opening gift-wrapped presents with their favorit
dapdGober, an elderly female Sumatran orangutan who is blind in both eyes due to cataracts, lies down with her twin babies at a rehabilitation center in Sibolangit, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011. The twins were born on Friday Jan. 21,
APEine am Donnerstag, 31. Juli 2008, vom Tierpark Hagenbeck in Hamburg zur Verfuegung gestellte undatierte Aufnahme zeigt das Orang-Utan-Maedchen Leila. Das Tier ertrank am Mittwoch in einem Wassergraben des Geheges. Die zehnjaehrige Affendame war in das
APNDas Orang-Utan-Weibchen Lea haelt am Donnerstag, 05. August 2010, im Zoo in Krefeld sein neugeborenes Baby im Arm. Das Baby kam am 29. Juli zur Welt. (apn Photo / MArk Keppler) The female Orang Utan lea holds his newborn Baby at the zoo in Krefeld on T
APTatum, right, a 14-year-old orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), walks with her 16-year-old mate Benny and their baby for the first time in public, in Pandaan Safari Park, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, July 13, 2003. The male baby orangutan who has not been name