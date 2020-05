Welser-Möst-Abgang: Der Verlierer ist die Staatsoper

FILE - This Feb. 28, 2008 file photo shows Lorin Maazel, music director of the New York Philharmonic during a rehearsal in Seoul, South Korea. Maazel, whose prodigious career included seven years at the helm of the New York Philharmonic, died Sunday, July 13, 2014 from complications following pneumonia at his home in northern Virginia. He was 84. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File)

© Bild: Deleted - 1707021