"Inside WikiLeaks": Assange stellte sich gegen den Film

FILE - In this undated file photo released Wednesday Jan.23, 2013, by DreamWorks Studios, Benedict Cumberbatch as Julian Assange,left, with Daniel Bruhl as Daniel Domscheit-Berg are seen during the filming of the WikiLeaks drama, "The Fifth Estate," in Reykjavik, Iceland. The Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2013, will open with the WikiLeaks drama ìThe Fifth Estateî (AP Photo/ Frank Connor, FILE)

