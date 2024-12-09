Kultur

Golden Globes 2025: Das sind die Nominierungen

"Emilia Pérez": Hauptdarstellerin Karla Sofía Gascon.
© Filmladen

"Emilia Pérez": Hauptdarstellerin Karla Sofía Gascon.

"Emilia Pérez" führt die Liste der Nominierungen an. Die 82. Golden Globe Awards gehen am 5. Jänner in Hollywood über die Bühne.
09.12.24, 14:56
Kommentare

In Beverly Hills wurden am Montagmorgen (Ortszeit) die Nominierungen für die 82. Golden Globe Awards bekanntgegeben. Die Gala inklusive Verleihung der Preise ist für den 5. Januar geplant. Traditionell schaut die Branche zum Auftakt der Trophäen-Saison auf die Golden Globes als Vorbote für die späteren Oscars. 

"Black Doves": Keira Knightley als Spionin im weihnachtlichen London
Europäischer Filmpreis: "Emilia Pérez" gewinnt den Regiepreis

Die Nominierungen für die Golden Globes 2025 (in den wichtigsten Kategorien)

Bester Film - Drama

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Konklave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Bester Film - Musical oder Komödie

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film:

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Girl With the Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig („Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaums“, Film aus Deutschland)
  • Vermiglio

Bester Animationsfilm

  • Flow
  • Alles steht Kopf 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Vaiana 2
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vergeltung mit Flügeln
  • Der wilde Roboter

Beste Schauspielerin - Musical oder Komödie

  • Amy Adams - Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison - Anora
  • Demi Moore - The Substance
  • Zendaya - Challengers

Bester Schauspieler - Musical oder Komödie

  • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant - Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
  • Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
  • Glen Powell - A Killer Romance
  • Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked
  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
  • Margaret Qualley - The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini - Konklave

Bestes Drehbuch

  • Emilia Perez
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Konklave

Die Serien-Kategorien in der Übersicht

Beste Serie - Drama

  • The Day of the Jackal
  • Diplomatische Beziehungen
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shogun
  • Slow Horses
  • Squid Game

Bester Darsteller in einer Drama-Serie

  • Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal - Aus Mangel an Beweisen
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
  • Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Beste Darstellerin in einer Drama-Serie

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley - Black Doves
  • Anna Sawai - Shōgun
  • Keri Russell - Diplomatische Beziehungen

Bester Darsteller in einer Musical- oder Comedy-Serie

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Beste Darstellerin in einer Musical- oder Comedy-Serie

  • Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Beste Darstellerin in einer Miniserie

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda
  • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
  • Kate Winslet - The Regime
  • Naomi Watts - Feud Capote vs. the Swans
(kurier.at, weise)  | 

Kommentare