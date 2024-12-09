Golden Globes 2025: Das sind die Nominierungen
In Beverly Hills wurden am Montagmorgen (Ortszeit) die Nominierungen für die 82. Golden Globe Awards bekanntgegeben. Die Gala inklusive Verleihung der Preise ist für den 5. Januar geplant. Traditionell schaut die Branche zum Auftakt der Trophäen-Saison auf die Golden Globes als Vorbote für die späteren Oscars.
Die Nominierungen für die Golden Globes 2025 (in den wichtigsten Kategorien)
Bester Film - Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Konklave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Bester Film - Musical oder Komödie
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film:
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl With the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig („Die Saat des heiligen Feigenbaums“, Film aus Deutschland)
- Vermiglio
Bester Animationsfilm
- Flow
- Alles steht Kopf 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Vaiana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vergeltung mit Flügeln
- Der wilde Roboter
Beste Schauspielerin - Musical oder Komödie
- Amy Adams - Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Zendaya - Challengers
Bester Schauspieler - Musical oder Komödie
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell - A Killer Romance
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley - The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini - Konklave
Bestes Drehbuch
- Emilia Perez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Konklave
Die Serien-Kategorien in der Übersicht
Beste Serie - Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- Diplomatische Beziehungen
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Bester Darsteller in einer Drama-Serie
- Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Aus Mangel an Beweisen
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Beste Darstellerin in einer Drama-Serie
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
- Keri Russell - Diplomatische Beziehungen
Bester Darsteller in einer Musical- oder Comedy-Serie
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Beste Darstellerin in einer Musical- oder Comedy-Serie
- Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Beste Darstellerin in einer Miniserie
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Sofía Vergara - Griselda
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
- Kate Winslet - The Regime
- Naomi Watts - Feud Capote vs. the Swans
