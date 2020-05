Fatih Akin mit Douglas-Sirk-Preis geehrt

epa04420826 German director Fatih Akin (C) poses with French-Moroccan singer and actress Hindi Zahra (L) and actress Lara Heller during the Hamburg Film Festival, in Hamburg, Germany, 27 August 2014. Fatih Akin won received the Douglas-Sirk-Prize during the ceremony. EPA/Axel Heimken

