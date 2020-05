Goldene Muschel für "Magical Girl"

epa04421010 Danish actress Paprika Steen (L) receives the Concha de Plata (Lit:Silver Shell) for Best Actress for her role in 'Stille Hjerte' (Lit: A Silent heart) by Romanian film maker and jury member Vlad Ivanov (R) during the closing ceremony of the 62nd edition of San Sebastian International Film Festival at San Sebastian, Spain, 27 September. The festival runs until 27 September. EPA/JUAN HERRERO

© Bild: APA/EPA/JUAN HERRERO