Feierstunde für Strauss in Dresden

epa04020926 Evelyn Herlitzius as Elektra (R) and Anne Schwanewilms as Chrysothemis (L) rehearse a scene of the new production of opera 'Elektra' by Richard Strauss at the Semper opera in Dresden, Germany, 14 January 2014. The opera premieres on 19 January 2014. EPA/ARNO BURGI

