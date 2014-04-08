kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Die Backstreet Boys machen auf ihrer Europa-Tournee, die am 3. März in München gestartet wurde, nun auch Halt in Wien. Am 15. Juli gastiert die ehemalige Boyband in Originalbesetzung in der Wiener Stadthalle, teilte die Wiener PR-Firma Comcat am Dienstag mit. Mit im Gepäck hat sie das aktuelle Album "In A World Like This"

Popnews
04/08/2014

Backstreet Boys kommen nach Wien

Die Boyband der 90er kommt am 15. Juli in die Stadthalle + Stones holen abgesagte Australien-Tour nach

| Stand: 04/08/2014, 13:46