1. Platz: Central in Lima (Peru)
Virgilio Martinez (im Bild mit Pia León) hat sich heuer nach dem 4. Platz im Vorjahr an die Spitze des Restaurant-Rankings vorgearbeitet. Sein 2009 eröffnetes Lokal führt schon seit der Eröffnung die Riege der Top-Lokale der Umgebung an und gilt als erste Anlaufstelle für peruanische Avantgarde-Küche. In Europa nennt man in schon den "René Redzepi der Anden".

09/05/2014

Die besten Restaurants Südamerikas

Die Küche Südamerikas ist im Kommen. Jetzt wurden die besten Restaurants des Jahres gekürt.

von Ingrid Teufl

| Stand: 09/05/2014, 06:00