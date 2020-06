Marius: Zehntausende fordern Zoo-Schließung

epa04070452 A message reading 'Zoos are animal prisons. You paid the ticket, Marius paid with his life' is beamed to the entrance of the Copenhagen Zoo for the animal activist group PeTA by German light artist Oliver Bienkowski, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 February 2014. The slogan refers to young giraffe 'Marius' that put down byn the zoo on 09 February after the zoo said it had no choice because of its duty to avoid in-breeding. The euthanizing of the giraffe had triggered international outrage and reaction of animal right activists. Oliver Bienkowski is known for projecting political messages up onto buildings. EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

© Bild: APA/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe