Land unter in Bella Italia

epa04480478 A girl in a kayak crosses St Mark's Square during high water in Venice, Italy, 07 November 2014. Flooding is not an inusual event in the world famous square. Much of Italy remained on maximum weather alert on 07 November 2014 as the wave of storms and torrential rain that has caused huge disruption and floods in many areas continued. EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

© Bild: APA/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA