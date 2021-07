Brasilien: Chefärztin unter Mordverdacht

Doctor Virginia Soares de Souza (C) is arrested by police officers in Curitiba in this February 19, 2013 file photo. Souza is suspected of intentionally killing close to 300 patients to free up hospital beds at Hospital Evangelico in Curitiba, Brazil. Local media said that Souza was initially arrested in February 2013 for administering fatal doses of a muscle relaxant or cutting off patients' life support in seven cases. Gazeta do Povo newspaper reported that civil police in Curitiba will investigate the deaths of patients since 2006 at Curitiba's General Evangelical Hospital. Picture taken February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Milleo/Agencia de Noticias Gazeta do Povo/File (BRAZIL - Tags: CRIME LAW HEALTH) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. BRAZIL OUT, FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

