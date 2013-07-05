07/05/2013
Chinesen trotzen der grünen Pest
Zigtausende Tonnen Algen bedecken die Küstengewässer vor der ostchinesischen Stadt Qingdao.
CHINA ALGAE BLOOM
CHINA ALGAE BLOOM
A boy plays on an algae-covered seaside in Qingdao
Algae is pictured on the shoulders of a swimmer al
CHINA ENVIRONMENT SEAWEED
A woman walks past sacks of algae collected from t
People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingd
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 3, 2013, a man…
CHINA ALGAE BLOOM
CHINA ENVIRONMENT SEAWEED
CHINA ENVIRONMENT SEAWEED