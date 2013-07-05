kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
A photograph made available on 05 July 2013 and dated 03 July 2013 showing a tourist playing with seaweed piling up on the seashore in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. Local media say this summer's most massive round of the algae called enteromorpha prolifera, which has plagued Shandong's southern coastline for weeks, has arrived from the Yellow Sea, causing damage to the tourism and aquatic farming.

China
07/05/2013

Chinesen trotzen der grünen Pest

Zigtausende Tonnen Algen bedecken die Küstengewässer vor der ostchinesischen Stadt Qingdao.

von Tanja Teufel

