Frage des Tages: Verstehen Sie die ganze Aufregung rund um Kates Baby?

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the National Review of Queen's Scouts at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, near London in this April 21, 2013 file photo. Prince William's pregnant wife Kate has been taken to hospital ahead of the birth of the couple's first child who will be third in line to the British throne, his office said on July 22, 2013. Kate was taken to the private Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, west London, where William himself was born in 1982. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS HEADSHOT)
