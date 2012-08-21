kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Deleted - 1439247

Archiv
08/21/2012

Galerie

© Bild: Deleted - 1439247

APNokia Inc.s new Nokia N93i, a compact and stylish digital camcorder and multimedia computer in one is displayed at the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: epa

EPAepa02730630 Jorma Ollila, Chairman Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the second day of the St. Gallen Symposium, a platform for dialogue on key issues in management, the entrepreneurial environment and the interfaces between business, politics and civil

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: Deleted - 1439319

dapdFILE - A Monday, May 24, 2010 photo from files of Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, CEO of Nokia,as he talks during a news conference in New York. Nokia Corp. will replace CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo with Stephen Elop from Microsoft on Sept. 21, the worlds largest h

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

© Bild: rts

REUTERSUnion steward Jarmo Talvitie speaks to the media as Nokia employees leave after a personnel briefing in Tampere, June 14, 2012. Loss-making Finnish cellphone maker Nokia plans to cut another 10,000 jobs globally in its biggest revamp in recent hist

© Bild: epa

EPAepa02325741 An undated handout provided by Nokia on 10 September 2010 of Canadian Stephen Elop. Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia announced that its chief executive Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo would be replaced by Microsofts Stephen Elop as of 21 September 201

© Bild: rts

REUTERSMicrosoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device

© Bild: Nokia

Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.

| Stand: 08/21/2012, 10:08