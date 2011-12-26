REUTERSCharlene Princess of Monaco wipes tears as she leaves the Sainte Devote Church after her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool (MONACO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT ROYALS) (MONACO ROYAL WEDDING)
REUTERSBritains Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London in this April 29, 2011 file photograph. Britains Prince William and his new wife K
EPAepa02959083 Ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney (R) and his wife Nancy Shevell (L) leave the Westminster Registry Office after getting married, in London, Britain, 09 October 2011. The 69-year-old musician proposed to 51-year-old Shevell, to whom he was intro
APA/MA53/SCHAUB-WALZERAPA4129640-2 - 20052011 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT II - Wiens Bürgermeister Michael Häupl und seine langjährige Lebensgefährtin Barbara Hörnlein, die Ärztliche Direktorin des Wilhelminenspitals, bei ihrer Hochzeit am Fre
EPAepa02805425 British model Kate Moss (R) with her husband British guitarist Jamie Hince (L) pose for the photographers after their wedding at St Peters Church in the village of Southrop, Britain, 01 July 2011. EPA/RUI VIEIRA UK and Republic of Ireland
APA/BARBARA GINDLAPA3951765 - 16042011 - GOING - ÖSTERREICH: Die Skirennfahrerin Maria Höfl-Riesch und ihr Ehemann Marcus Höfl nach der kirchlichen Trauung am Samstag, 16. April 2011, im Tiroler Ort Going APA-FOTO: BARBARA GINDL
KRISTIAN BISSUTIHOCHZEIT W.