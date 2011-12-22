kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© REUTERS

Archiv
12/22/2011

Galerie

von Stefan Schocher

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA soldiers boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. A series of explosions hit Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least seven people in the first wave of attacks

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSIraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdads Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. The toll from a series of explosions that rocked Baghdad on Thursday rose to 57 killed and 179 others wounded, Iraqs health m

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSIraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdads Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. The toll from a series of explosions that rocked Baghdad on Thursday rose to 57 killed and 179 others wounded, Iraqs health m

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSIraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdads Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. The death toll from a series of bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital has climbed to at least 40, with scores wounded, a governme

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA soldier stands guard near a burnt vehicle after a bomb attack in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. A series of blasts and a suicide bomber hit mainly Shiite areas in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 40 people in the first

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdIraqi security forces inspect a crater caused by a car bomb attack in the Karrada neighborhood in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. A series of blasts Thursday morning in Baghdad killing and wounding scores of people in a coordinated attack desi

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdIraqi security forces inspect a crater caused by a car bomb attack in the neighborhood of Karrada in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. A series of blasts Thursday morning in Baghdad killing and wounding scores of people in a coordinated attack d

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdIraqi security forces and people inspect the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. A series of blasts Thursday morning in Baghdad killing and wounding scores of people in a coordinated attack designed to wreak havoc acr

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdIraqi security forces inspect a crater caused by a car bomb attack in the neighborhood of Karrada in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. A series of blasts Thursday morning in Baghdad killing and wounding scores of people in a coordinated attack d

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSA burnt vehicle is seen after a bomb attack took place in Baghdads Bayaa district December 22, 2011. A rash of bombings hit Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 57 people in the first big attack on Iraqs capital since a crisis between its Shiite M

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSAn Iraqi soldier stands at the site of the bomb attack in Baghdads Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. The death toll from a series of bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital has climbed to at least 40, with scores wounded, a government

© Bild: Deleted - 859155

dapdPeople gather at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. A wave of bombings ripped across Baghdad on Thursday morning killing and wounding hundreds of people, Iraqi officials said, in the worst violence Iraq has seen

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdIraqi security forces gather the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. A wave of bombings ripped across Baghdad on Thursday morning killing and wounding hundreds of people, Iraqi officials said, in the worst violence Ir

| Stand: 12/22/2011, 15:33