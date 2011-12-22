REUTERSA soldiers boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. A series of explosions hit Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least seven people in the first wave of attacks
REUTERSA soldier stands guard near a burnt vehicle after a bomb attack in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. A series of blasts and a suicide bomber hit mainly Shiite areas in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 40 people in the first
REUTERSA burnt vehicle is seen after a bomb attack took place in Baghdads Bayaa district December 22, 2011. A rash of bombings hit Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 57 people in the first big attack on Iraqs capital since a crisis between its Shiite M
