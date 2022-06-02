Shell führt neues Treueprogramm Shell Go+ und mobiles Zahlen in Österreich ein (FOTO)

Shell hat an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen in Österreich das Treueprogramm Shell Go+ sowie das Bezahlsystem Shell SmartPay eingeführt. Beide Services laufen integriert in der kostenlosen Shell App. Nach einer einfachen Registrierung können Autofahrer bei jedem Stationsbesuch mit Shell Go+ Punkte sammeln und erhalten dadurch unter anderem Zugriff auf exklusive Rabattaktionen. Mit Shell SmartPay haben sie außerdem ab sofort die Option, nach dem Tanken direkt, bequem und sicher per Smartphone aus dem Auto heraus zu bezahlen.

Egal ob ein getankter Liter Shell V-Power, zwei Liter Shell Standard-Treibstoff, ein Euro Einkaufswert im Shop oder ein Euro Wert bei Autowäschen – Kunden erhalten je einen Shell Go+ Punkt. Zudem können sie Extrapunkte bei Sonderaktionen sammeln, bekommen Aktionsprodukte mit Go+ Punkten günstiger und profitieren von exklusiven Rabattangeboten. Die gesammelten Punkte lassen sich auch an der Kassa einlösen: 100 Shell Go+ Punkte entsprechen einem Euro.

Auch beim Bezahlen mit Shell SmartPay sammeln Autofahrer ganz automatisch wertvolle Shell Go+ Punkte. Darüber hinaus bezahlen sie sicher mit ihrem Smartphone und müssen nicht mehr an der Kassa warten, wenn es mal schnell gehen soll. Die Bezahlfunktion lässt sich einfach in der Shell App über „Bezahlen an der Zapfsäule“ aktivieren und anschließend mit einer Zahlungsart versehen. Die Abrechnung erfolgt bequem mit PayPal, Kreditkarte, Google Pay oder Apple Pay.

Die Zukunft zahlt mobil

„Wir freuen uns sehr, die Einführung von Shell Go+ in Österreich bekannt geben zu können. Damit sammeln unsere Kunden bei jedem Tankstellenbesuch wertvolle Punkte und erhalten Zugang zu zahlreichen attraktiven Vorteilen“, sagt Saghi Froughivand, Leiterin des Tankstellengeschäfts. „Autofahrer, die in Eile sind oder zum Beispiel ihr Kind nicht allein im Auto lassen wollen, können ab sofort zudem mit Shell SmartPay ganz einfach am Handy zahlen und müssen nicht mehr an die Kassa gehen. Mit beiden Services setzen wir voll auf unsere praktische Shell App – so ermöglichen wir bequemes Zahlen an der Zapfsäule und gehen einen weiteren Schritt in die digitale Zukunft.“

Die Anmeldung für Shell Go+ erfolgt nach Download und Installation der Shell App aus den gängigen App-Stores in wenigen Schritten: einmalig mit einer gültigen E-Mail-Adresse registrieren, dann bei jedem Tankstellenbesuch profitieren. Alternativ kann auch eine physische Shell Go+ Karte angefordert werden. Eine Übersicht über sämtliche Shell Go+ Vorteile und Informationen zur Registrierung stehen unter www.shellgoplus.at zur Verfügung.

