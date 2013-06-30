kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Bregenz Vorarlbergmuseum
Nur ein Steinwurf von Peter Zumthors Kunstmuseum entfernt, strahlt ein neues Kulturhaus am Ufer des Bodensees: Das kreideweiße Vorarlberg Museum von Andreas Cukrowicz und Anton Nachbaur hat vergangenen Samstag eröffnet.

freizeit Wohnen & Design Wohnen
06/30/2013

Kunstexperiment: Museumsbauten in Europa

| Stand: 06/30/2013, 07:06