Movember: Männer achten zu wenig auf ihre Gesundheit

Hugo, a 63-year-old Galapagos Tortoise, is lifted by keepers before his annual weighing at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby near Sydney, July 1, 2014. Once a year Hugo's massive 166 kilogram (366 lbs) body is carried by four men and a forklift to an industrial scale to assess his health and he weighs one kilogram more than last year. The life expectancy of a Galapagos Tortoise is up to 180 years. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT HEALTH)

© Bild: Reuters/JASON REED