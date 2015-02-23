02/23/2015
Grippe: Hier lauern die Keime
Computertastatur, Türklinke, Straßenbahnhaltegriff - die Viren sind immer und überall. Händewaschen hilft.
Schüler heben Hände im Unterricht
tür
Pollenflüge machen Allergikern zu schaffen
olly - FotoliaBildnummer: 39080709Mann, Glatze, Glatzkopf,Brille, Ups, Hand vor Mund
Closeup of people shaking hands…
Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of his week
ARCHIV - Ein Kind waescht sich am 29. April 2009 i…
Etwas Dekoratives fuer das kleine Glueck zwischend
Kopie von Computertastatur und Schatten einer Hand. Diebstah…
Frau im Büro mit Computer Maus
Hand with banknotes Bildnummer: 52867786…