Ecstasy-Erfinder Alexander Shulgin ist tot

Ecstasy pills, which contain MDMA as their main chemical, are pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Molly is the street name for a drug that is commonly believed to be the pure powder form of the banned substance known as MDMA, the main chemical in ecstasy. REUTERS/U.S. DEA/Handout via Reuters (UNITED STATES - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY CRIME LAW) ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

© Bild: Reuters/HANDOUT