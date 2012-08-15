Zigarettenpackerl: Das Grauen hält Einzug
Schwere Schlappe für Philip Morris & Co.: Australien billigt eines der strengsten Anti-Tabak-Gesetze der Welt. Andere Länder könnten folgen.
Cigarette
REUTERSAn illustration obtained by Reuters shows a proposed model of a cigarettes pack in this April 7, 2011 file photo. Australias highest court will rule on the worlds toughest anti-cigarette marketing laws on August 15, 2012 in what has become a major
EPAepa03362020 Australian Attorney-General Nicola Roxon (L) and the Minister for Health Tanya Plibersek speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 15 August 2012. The High Court of Australia today rejected the
REUTERSA box of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning of the same size as at present is seen in this composite image showing the front (L) and back of the box in an handout image released in this April 28, 2010 file photo. Australias high
REUTERSA woman smokes next to a cigarette pack in central Sydney in this October 12, 2011 file photo. Australias highest court will rule on the worlds toughest anti-cigarette marketing laws on August 15, 2012 in what has become a major test case for globa
EPAepa03362019 A generic plain packaged cigarette pack is displayed during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 15 August 2012. The High Court of Australia today rejected the legal challenge by tobacco companies against Australia
REUTERSAn office worker smokes a cigarette as he takes notes in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge August 15, 2012. Australia called on the rest of the world to match its tough new anti-tobacco marketing laws after its highest court on Wednesday dismissed
REUTERSAn illustration obtained by Reuters shows a proposed model of a cigarettes pack in this April 7, 2011 file photo. Australias highest court will rule on the worlds toughest anti-cigarette marketing laws on August 15, 2012 in what has become a major
REUTERSA cigarette butt is seen in a bin in central Sydney in this April 7, 2011 file photo. Australias highest court will rule on the worlds toughest anti-cigarette marketing laws on August 15, 2012 in what has become a major test case for global tobacco
REUTERSAn illustration obtained by Reuters shows a proposed model of a cigarettes pack in this April 7, 2011 file photo. Australias highest court will rule on the worlds toughest anti-cigarette marketing laws on August 15, 2012 in what has become a major
Trafik
KURIER/Gnedt
Kurier
REUTERSA pack of Canadian cigarettes with a warning label is seen in Montreal, June 28, 2007. The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously upheld a law limiting tobacco advertising, ruling that although the restrictions limited free speech they were justif
AP** FILE ** Packs of Marlboro brand cigarettes are displayed in this Aug. 21, 1997, file photo in New York. American cigarettes such as Marlboros contain up to twice the amount of a cancer-causing chemical as foreign brands, federal health officials said
Taking a tough stand against cigarette smoking, Brazils government is launching an array of small pictures to be attached to packages with messages warning the nations 30 million smokers against their vice. One such image, depicted in this undated handout
epa000430393 A tobacco worker shows new cigarette packaging for the most popular Thai cigarette Krong Thip (Great Filter), each package showing graphic pictures of the health risks of smoking, at Thailands Tobacco Monopoly, the only government-owned tobac
APSkulls are blessed with holy water during a mass to celebrate the Day of the Skulls, an ancient indigenous ritual, at La Paz general cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2007. Several city residents keep skulls at home, offering them coca leaves, cigarettes and
APA man looks at a showcase of Chinese cigarettes Friday Nov. 19, 2004 in Shanghai, China. China has suspended all new cigarette and tobacco foreign joint ventures, a move that raises doubts over a claim by British American Tobacco that it was approved to
EPAepa02760770 (FILE) File picture dated 19 Jule 2004 shows two men smoking at a bus stop near a shop where gobelin tapestry miniatures are sold in a village of Vyritsa in St.Petersburg region, after they have bought a portrait of Russian President Vladim