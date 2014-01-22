kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Wenn im Kurort Davos in den Schweizer Alpen Kampfjets am Himmel kreisen und Soldaten mit Maschinengewehren vor Straßensperren postiert sind und die Preise im kleinen Ort durch die sprichwörtliche Decke gehen, dann ist wieder Jahrestagung des Weltwirtschaftsforums (WEF).

World Economic Forum
01/22/2014

Davos – wo sich die Elite trifft

Am Mittwoch (22. Jänner) wurde die bereits 44. Jahrestagung des Weltwirtschaftsforums eröffnet. Ein Überblick:

von Josef Siffert

A member of Swiss special police forces stand on …

Employees work during last preparations inside the…

SWITZERLAND WEF 2014 DAVOS

A helicopter pad is seen in the early morning in f

Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World E…

EZB-Präsident Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

IWF Christine Lagarde

Franziskus mit Appell an wohlhabende Staaten

SWITZERLAND WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM 2014

A bus drives past the entrance of the congress cen

SWITZERLAND WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM 2014

Hasan Rohani

A helicopter starts in front of the InterContinent

SWITZERLAND WEF 2014 DAVOS

