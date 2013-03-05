03/05/2013
Wenn es auf der Erde finster wird
Energie sparen: Bei der weltgrößten Klimaschutz-Aktion werden am 23. März für eine Stunde die Lichter der berühmtesten Sehenswürdigkeiten ausgehen.
The Brooklyn Bridge is seen with its lights turned
APTOPIX India Earth Hour
SPAIN EARTH HOUR 2012
Combination photo shows Empire State Building with
A combination of pictures shows the great Giza pyr
GERMANY EARTH HOUR 2012
Volunteers hold candles and a globe during Earth H
A 32-metre balloon in the shape of a light bulb fl
Combo photo shows power lines crossing in front of
BELARUS EARTH HOUR 2012
Germany Earth Hour
Chilean volunteers hold up candles during Earth Ho
THE NETHERLANDS EARTH HOUR
A combination picture shows Prambanan temple befor