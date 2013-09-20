kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Freudentag bei der Apple-Fangemeinde: Die neuen iPhone-Modelle – die günstige Variante 5C in vielen bunten Farben und viel Plastik und das neue Edelmodell 5S mit Fingerabdrucksensor – gelangten am Freitag in den Verkauf.

© Reuters/Toru Hanai

Verkaufsstart
09/20/2013

Das iPhone und die Schlange

Sie gehören zusammen: der Verkaufsstart eines Apple-Produktes und die Warteschlange vor den Geschäften.

von Josef Siffert

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone

© Bild: APA/FRANCK ROBICHON

JAPAN APPLE IPHONE 5C AND 5S SALE

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

A man poses with a box of the new Apple iPhone 5S

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purc

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

Apple store staff pose with the new Apple iPhone 5

© Bild: Deleted - 1575165

Yui Kashima, left, and Nobuhiko Matsuda wait to pu…

© Bild: Reuters/Toru Hanai

People pose with their new Apple iPhone 5S and 5C

© Bild: APA/ROLEX DELA PENA

CHINA APPLE IPHONE

© Bild: Deleted - 1575171

The first customer who bought new iPhone 5S shows …

© Bild: Deleted - 1575177

Chinese employees cheer a customer after he bought…

© Bild: Deleted - 1575186

Chinese employees cheer customers after they bough…

© Bild: APA/DAN PELED

AUSTRALIA IPHONE RELEASE QUEUE

© Bild: APA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

BRITAIN APPLE IPHONE SALE

© Bild: Deleted - 1575198

Norman Hicks, who was the first customer at the fr…

© Bild: Deleted - 1575204

The second customer in the queue Jesse Green, aged…

© Bild: Deleted - 1575213

The first customer of the Apple store in Oberhause…

© Bild: Deleted - 1575219

People queue outside an Apple store for the start …

© Bild: APA/OLE SPATA

GERMANY APPLE IPHONE SALE

© Bild: APA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

FRANCE APPLE IPHONE SALE

| Stand: 09/20/2013, 12:53