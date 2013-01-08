kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Ein verlassenes Haus im Norden Detroits im Dämmerlicht - gespenstisch und anmutig zugleich. Diese "abandoned homes" sind ein Zeichen dafür, wie sehr die Weltmacht USA derzeit mit sich zu kämpfen hat.

© Deleted - 1006119

Immobilien
01/08/2013

USA: Die Häuser der Krise

Verlassene Häuser als Sinnbild für den Zustand einer mehr als nur wirtschaftlich angeschlagenen Nation.

von Stefan Hofer

© Bild: Deleted - 1006119

World Series Detroit Struggles Baseball

© Bild: Reuters/REBECCA COOK

To match Feature DETROIT/GLOOM

© Bild: Deleted - 1006140

In this Aug. 19, 2010 photo, a dumped sofa sits in…

© Bild: Deleted - 1006152

ARCHIV - Schilder weisen am 24. Juli 2007 in Montp…

© Bild: Reuters/BRIAN SNYDER

To match Special Report USA-ECONOMY/RECOVERY

© Bild: Reuters/BRIAN SNYDER

To match Special Report USA-ECONOMY/RECOVERY

© Bild: Deleted - 1006182

Rebounding Victorville

© Bild: APA/DAVID MAUNG

FILE USA ECONOMY HOUSING SALES

© Bild: Deleted - 1006194

** ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, FEB. 13, 2011 AND THERE…

© Bild: Deleted - 1006200

46-29913896.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/REBECCA COOK

An abandoned home is boarded-up with a colorful mu

© Bild: Deleted - 1006233

46-34270023.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 1006245

A house for sale is seen in Somerville, Mass., Tue…

© Bild: APA/JIM LO SCALZO

USA FEATURE PACKAGE PICHER OKLAHOMA

© Bild: Reuters/LEE CELANO

Abandoned recreational vehicle sits among overgrow

© Bild: APA/BEVIL KNAPP

USA GULF OIL SPILL

© Bild: Reuters/LUCAS JACKSON

An abandoned home is inundated with water at Shinn

© Bild: Reuters/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

To match story IRELAND-GARDENING/

© Bild: Deleted - 1006314

A building is seen under construction in Madrid Fr…

© Bild: Deleted - 1006320

Blocks of unfinished apartments are seen on the ou…

© Bild: Reuters/JON NAZCA

An unfinished house is seen near an unfinished res

| Stand: 01/08/2013, 16:46