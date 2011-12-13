US-Westküste: Marsch auf wichtige Häfen
Vom südlichen Kalifornien bis hinauf nach Alaska blockierten "Occupy"-Aktivisten den Warenverkehr zur See.
dapdProtesters with Occupy Seattle march to the Pat the Port of Seattle, Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2011 as part of a national effort to disrupt West Coast port traffic. Organizers called for the protests, hoping the day of demonstrations would cut into t
REUTERSAn Occupy Oakland demonstrator wears a tent outside the Port of Oakland as the Occupy movement continues to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street activists trying to shut down West Coast ports on Mond
REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators block the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-Wall Street protesters tried to mo
REUTERSAn Anti-Wall Street demonstrator carries a street barricade as demonstrators attempt to block another Port of Seattle entrance near Terminal 18 in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street protesters tried to mount a blockade of major
REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators pushing a barricade block a street near the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-
REUTERSOccupy Oakland demonstrators march towards the Port of Oakland during the Occupy movements attempts to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street activists trying to shut down West Coast ports on Monday ma
dapdProtesters man a barricade blocking entry to the Port of Seattle on Monday, Dec. 12, 2011 in Seattle. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters gathered at the port and tried to shut down operations. (Foto:seattlepi.com, Joshua Trujillo/AP/dapd) SEATTL
REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators block the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-Wall Street protesters tried to mo
REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONSeattle Police officers with bicycles set up a police line in an attempt to keep Anti-Wall Street demonstrators from blocking the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington, December
REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators sitting on a crossing arm block the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-Wall Str
dapdProtestors sit on top of a container truck after blocking the Port of Oakland, Monday, Dec. 12, 2011, in Oakland, Calif. The "Occupy Wall Street" movement, which sprang up this fall against what it sees as corporate greed and economic inequality, foc
dapdOccupy Seattle protesters stand atop a barricade on Monday, Dec. 12, 2011 in Seattle. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters gathered at the port and tried to shut down operations. (Foto:seattlepi.com, Joshua Trujillo/AP/dapd)