kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© Deleted - 937932

Wirtschaft
12/13/2011

US-Westküste: Marsch auf wichtige Häfen

Vom südlichen Kalifornien bis hinauf nach Alaska blockierten "Occupy"-Aktivisten den Warenverkehr zur See.

von Stefan Hofer

© Bild: Deleted - 937932

Occupy

© Bild: Deleted - 937947

Occupy

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdProtesters with Occupy Seattle march to the Pat the Port of Seattle, Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2011 as part of a national effort to disrupt West Coast port traffic. Organizers called for the protests, hoping the day of demonstrations would cut into t

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSAn Occupy Oakland demonstrator wears a tent outside the Port of Oakland as the Occupy movement continues to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street activists trying to shut down West Coast ports on Mond

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators block the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-Wall Street protesters tried to mo

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSAn Anti-Wall Street demonstrator carries a street barricade as demonstrators attempt to block another Port of Seattle entrance near Terminal 18 in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street protesters tried to mount a blockade of major

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators pushing a barricade block a street near the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSOccupy Oakland demonstrators march towards the Port of Oakland during the Occupy movements attempts to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street activists trying to shut down West Coast ports on Monday ma

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdProtesters man a barricade blocking entry to the Port of Seattle on Monday, Dec. 12, 2011 in Seattle. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters gathered at the port and tried to shut down operations. (Foto:seattlepi.com, Joshua Trujillo/AP/dapd) SEATTL

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators block the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-Wall Street protesters tried to mo

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONSeattle Police officers with bicycles set up a police line in an attempt to keep Anti-Wall Street demonstrators from blocking the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington, December

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSREFILE - ADDITIONAL CAPTION INFORMATIONAnti-Wall Street demonstrators sitting on a crossing arm block the entrance to Terminal 18 of the Port of Seattle in Seattle, Washington December 12, 2011, in an attempt to disrupt cargo traffic. Anti-Wall Str

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdProtestors sit on top of a container truck after blocking the Port of Oakland, Monday, Dec. 12, 2011, in Oakland, Calif. The "Occupy Wall Street" movement, which sprang up this fall against what it sees as corporate greed and economic inequality, foc

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdOccupy Seattle protesters stand atop a barricade on Monday, Dec. 12, 2011 in Seattle. Hundreds of anti-Wall Street protesters gathered at the port and tried to shut down operations. (Foto:seattlepi.com, Joshua Trujillo/AP/dapd)

| Stand: 12/13/2011, 12:07