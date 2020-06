Tourismus in Griechenland floriert

epa03829777 (FILE) A file photo dated 12 August 2013 shows Greek state privatisation agency's (TAIPED) president and chairman of the board, Stelios Stavridis during a meeting in Athens, Greece. Stelios Stavridis tendered his resignation on 18 August 2013, after an earlier announcement by Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras calling him to resign. Greece is in the process of launching tenders for a string of state-owned enterprises including its two largest ports, in an effort to reduce public debt and meet the terms of an international bailout. EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

