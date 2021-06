Star-Architekt Foster baut Mexikos neuen Flughafen

British architect Sir Norman Foster speaks during the announcement of the design of Mexico Cityís new $9.2-billion airport, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014. Foster and Mexican colleague Fernando Romero have had their design chosen for the new Mexico City airport that will cover nearly 11,400 acres of former lakebed adjacent to the present, over-crowded facility. It will have six runways and capacity to serve 120 million passengers per year when it is finished, Mexican authorities announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

