06/25/2013
Mongolei: Pilgerstätte für Rohstoffgiganten
Die an Bodenschätzen reiche Mongolei hat Sorgen, von internationalen Multis über den Tisch gezogen zu werden.
Storm clouds are seen above the Oyu Tolgoi mine in
An employee looks at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongol
A worker shows a geological core sample containing…
MONGOLIA COPPER MINE
MONGOLIA OYU TOLGOI
MONGOLIA COPPER MINE
MONGOLIA COPPER MINE
To match Special Report MONGOLIA-MINE/
FILE MONGOLIA ECONOMY RIO TINTO
MONGOLIA COPPER MINE
MONGOLIA COPPER MINE
To match Special Report MONGOLIA-MINE/
File picture of workers preparing the site of a se
Mongolia's President Tsakhia Elbegdorj waits to ad
Vice President of Ivanhoe Mines Mongolian branch S…
File picture of a n aerial view of traditional Mon
FILE MONGOLIA ECONOMY RIO TINTO