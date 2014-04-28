Nokias Aufstieg und Fall
Am Wochenende wurde über Nacht das Nokia-Logo auf der Zentrale in Espoo durch jenes von Microsoft ersetzt.
File illustration photo show men silhouetted again
APNokia Inc.s new Nokia N93i, a compact and stylish digital camcorder and multimedia computer in one is displayed at the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
nokia
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
dapdFILE - A Monday, May 24, 2010 photo from files of Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, CEO of Nokia,as he talks during a news conference in New York. Nokia Corp. will replace CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo with Stephen Elop from Microsoft on Sept. 21, the worlds largest h
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
Produktion bei Nokia eingestellt
EPAepa02325741 An undated handout provided by Nokia on 10 September 2010 of Canadian Stephen Elop. Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia announced that its chief executive Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo would be replaced by Microsofts Stephen Elop as of 21 September 201
REUTERSMicrosoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device
Nokia Geschichte Werdegang Finnland Mobiltelefon History Galeriebild.
File photo of new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet de
The logo of the telecommunications services compan
File photo illustration shows a woman posing with
Kopie von File photo of Nokia chief executive Stephen Elop w
FINLAND BUSINESS NOKIA GENERAL MEETING
The Nokia headquarters building in Keilaniemi, Esp…
Workers install the logo of U.S. technology giant