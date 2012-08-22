kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Wirtschaft
08/22/2012

Nokia Österreich steht vor der Auflösung

Rund 30 Angestellte sind beim AMS zur Kündigung angemeldet, das Headquarter Wien wird - wie die futurezone herausfand - nach Budapest verlagert.

APARCHIV - Ein Tor vom Nokia-Werk in Bochum ist am 11. Maerz 2008 mit einer Kette verschlossen. Das EU-Parlament in Strassburg stimmt am Dienstag, 20. Oktober 2009, ueber Hilfen fuer Ex-Nokia-Beschaeftigte ab. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) -- FILE - A gate

APNokia Inc.s new Nokia N93i, a compact and stylish digital camcorder and multimedia computer in one is displayed at the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

nokia

dapdFILE - A Monday, May 24, 2010 photo from files of Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, CEO of Nokia,as he talks during a news conference in New York. Nokia Corp. will replace CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo with Stephen Elop from Microsoft on Sept. 21, the worlds largest h

REUTERSUnion steward Jarmo Talvitie speaks to the media as Nokia employees leave after a personnel briefing in Tampere, June 14, 2012. Loss-making Finnish cellphone maker Nokia plans to cut another 10,000 jobs globally in its biggest revamp in recent hist

EPAepa02325741 An undated handout provided by Nokia on 10 September 2010 of Canadian Stephen Elop. Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia announced that its chief executive Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo would be replaced by Microsofts Stephen Elop as of 21 September 201

REUTERSMicrosoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device

nokia schloss tür kette

| Stand: 08/22/2012, 22:20