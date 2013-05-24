Monsanto: Saat-Gut oder Böse?
Agrochemiekonzerne prägen die industrielle Landwirtschaft. Der Fakten-Check anlässlich des "March Against Monsanto".
FILE - This July 5, 2008 file photo shows a farmer…
Earns Monsanto
Monsanto
BRAZIL MONSANTO
APA_agropoly.jpg
dpa/Marc MüllerEin Schild mit der Aufschrift "Patent" liegt am Dienstag (20.07.2010) auf mehreren Brokkoli vor dem Europäischen Patentamt in München (Oberbayern). Die britische Firma Plant Bioscience hatte sich das Verfahren zur Herstellung einer spezi
Earns Monsanto
FILE - In this Sunday, July 2, 2012, file photo, …
Earns Monsanto
Protesters against Genetically Modified Organisms
Jane Michalek drinks soup during an eat-in protest
***FILE*** Ein Landwirt zeigt am 27. Septmeber 200…
CHINA WATER POLLUTION FILES
FILE - In this May 1966 file photo, a U.S. Air Fo…
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2010 photo a sign readin…
A demonstrator holds a banner protesting against M
A corn farmer holds corncobs during a protest in M
COSTA RICA TRANSGENIC PROTEST
In this April 16, 1947 photo, refineries and oil s…