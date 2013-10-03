10/03/2013
Danzig: Legendäre Schiffswerft steht vor dem Aus
Die Werft hat historische Bedeutung, weil sich dort 1980 die unabhängige Gewerkschaft "Solidarność" gründete.
LECH WALESA
Statue of a worker is seen against a large screen
To match feature Poland-Walesa
Poland Lenin Shipyard
To match feature POLAND-SHIPYARDS/
Archive pictures lie on old newspapers in an offic
File photo of worker cleaning a deck next to a shi
Partially built ships are pictured docked in Gdans
POLAND SOCCER UEFA EURO 2012
Shipyard workers walk om a dock in Remontowa shipy
POLAND KARPINSKI APPOINTMENT
POLAND GDANSK SHIPYARD