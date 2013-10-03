kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Polen, im Sommer 1980. Lech Walesa (Bild) gründet die "Solidarność" und wird als Streikführer auf der Danziger "Lenin-Werft", wie sie damals noch hieß, zum Gesicht des Arbeiterkampfs in seinem Land.

© Deleted - 1657902

Polen
10/03/2013

Danzig: Legendäre Schiffswerft steht vor dem Aus

Die Werft hat historische Bedeutung, weil sich dort 1980 die unabhängige Gewerkschaft "Solidarność" gründete.

von Stefan Hofer

© Bild: Deleted - 1657902

LECH WALESA

© Bild: Reuters/AGENCJA GAZETA

Statue of a worker is seen against a large screen

© Bild: Reuters/Str

To match feature Poland-Walesa

© Bild: Deleted - 1657944

Poland Lenin Shipyard

© Bild: Reuters/KACPER PEMPEL

To match feature POLAND-SHIPYARDS/

© Bild: Reuters/KACPER PEMPEL

Archive pictures lie on old newspapers in an offic

© Bild: Reuters/PETER ANDREWS

File photo of worker cleaning a deck next to a shi

© Bild: Reuters/KACPER PEMPEL

Partially built ships are pictured docked in Gdans

© Bild: APA/ADAM WARZAWA

POLAND SOCCER UEFA EURO 2012

© Bild: Reuters/KACPER PEMPEL

Shipyard workers walk om a dock in Remontowa shipy

© Bild: APA/JACEK TURCZYK

POLAND KARPINSKI APPOINTMENT

© Bild: APA/ADAM WARZAWA

POLAND GDANSK SHIPYARD

| Stand: 10/03/2013, 09:02