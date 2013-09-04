kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Woran denken Sie, wenn Sie das Wort Irland hören? Ganz klar: an Pubs!

© APA/Aidan Crawley

Irland
09/04/2013

Last order! Irish Pubs kämpfen ums Überleben

Die landestypischen Beisln bereiten dem Musterknaben unter den Krisenländern Kopfschmerzen.

von Stefan Hofer

© Bild: APA/Aidan Crawley

IRELAND ECONOMY

© Bild: Deleted - 369081

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

© Bild: Reuters/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

Musicians play Irish traditional music in a pub in

© Bild: Deleted - 805881

A man enjoys a pint of stout as Irish Prime Minis…

© Bild: Reuters/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

Cnoc An Iuir, an empty and unsold housing developm

© Bild: Reuters/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

Electrical cable is used to secure a security fenc

© Bild: Deleted - 805905

Ireland Financial Crisis

© Bild: Deleted - 805914

People are reflected on a window as they watch the…

© Bild: Reuters/PAUL MCERLANE

To match feature GUINNESS-IRELAND

| Stand: 09/04/2013, 13:00