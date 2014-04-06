kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Kaffee wie überall, Architektur wie nirgendwo: Kengo Kuma realisierte in Japan eine für  "Starbucks" recht untypische Filiale. Für die Innenraumgestaltung kreuzte er mehr als 2000 Holzstöcke, die von Innen nach Außen dringen und dem Eingang und der Fassade einen skulpturalen Auftritt verleihen.

© Kengo Kuma & Associates

Wirtschaft Immobiz
04/06/2014

Was Holz alles kann

© Bild: Kengo Kuma & Associates

6-9_03_Starbucks_002.jpg

© Bild: Kengo Kuma & Associates

013.jpg

© Bild: Kengo Kuma & Associates

îÓë╣03.jpg

© Bild: Kengo Kuma & Associates

6-9_02_Kureon_Cafe.jpg

© Bild: Bodegas Protos

Bodegas Protos flight-view(2).jpg

© Bild: Bodegas Protos

6-9_04_Weingut_Bodegas Protos instalaciones-protos(1).jpg

© Bild: Nikkol Rot for Holcim

6-9_07_Metropol_Nikkol-Rot-for-Holcim_metropol_parasol-173.jpg

© Bild: Nikkol Rot for Holcim

Nikkol-Rot-for-Holcim_metropol_parasol-118.jpg

© Bild: INDIANAPOLIS MUSEUM OF ART

6-9_08_Ruth Lilly Visitors Pavillon_Courtesy of the Indianapolis Museum of Art_2012an-vi0015.jpg

© Bild: JUSSI TIAINEN

6-9_05_Kirche_Buch_co_arch_now_wood_2_06.jpg

© Bild: OMER ARBEL OFFICE

6-9_09_Buch_co_arch_now_wood_2_01.jpg

© Bild: ICD / ITKE / IIGS UNIVERSITÄT STUTTGART

6-9_01_Stuttgart PavillonFP11-602_BirdEye-SE_AM.jpg

© Bild: ICD / ITKE / IIGS UNIVERSITÄT STUTTGART

6-9_01_Stuttgart PavillonFP11-554_View-LEDs.jpg

| Stand: 04/06/2014, 07:00