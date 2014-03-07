Die teuersten Arbeitsplätze der Welt
Nirgendwo kostet ein Büro so viel wie in London. Der günstigste Bürostandort liegt in Indien.
Büro, Arbeitsplatz, Arbeit, Firma…
london bridge.jpg
ReutersLight trails shine from a passing bus in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS TRAVEL)
EPAepa01068446 (FILE) The Hong Kong skyline from Victoria Peak, China, 10 July 2007. HongKongs population will grow to 8.57 million by 2036 from 6.9 million today with as many as one in four aged over 65 and a lower male-to-female ratio according to the H
Nigeria Seven Billion People
AP** ARCHIV ** Blick auf Zuerich, Schweiz, aufgenommen am 19. Mai 2007. Von links, die Wasserkirche, Limmat, Limmatquai, Grossmuenster, Zuerichsee, Fraumuenster, St. Peterskirche und das Landesmuseum. Im Hintergrund die Alpen. Bundesfinanzminister Peer St
AP10ThingsToSee - A couple walk along an embankmen…
Stockholm
oslo
A general view shows the Eiffel Tower and La Defen
REUTERSTraditional wooden fishing dhows are seen in port overlooking buildings on the Doha skyline April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad (QATAR - Tags: CITYSPACE MARITIME SOCIETY)
Uebersicht von Wien
An Indian mobile tiffin carrier sells food on a st…