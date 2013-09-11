kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Red Bull drink cans are seen in a supermarket in Vienna March 14, 2013. The beverage and sports marketing giant Red Bull said on Thursday it was the target of a blackmail attempt by someone who had threatened to contaminate its energy drinks. The extortionists had threatened to taint beverage cans with faecal matter if they were not paid off. Checks at stores where they said they had put contaminated drinks had found nothing, Austria-based Red Bull said. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: CRIME LAW FOOD BUSINESS)

© Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

eurobrand-Ranking
09/11/2013

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt

3.000 Marken wurden von eurobrand analysiert. Hier eine Übersicht der 25 wertvollsten Marken weltweit.

von Josef Siffert

© Bild: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER

Red Bull drink cans are seen in a supermarket in V

© Bild: dapd

dapdARCHIV: Ein Auto verlaesst den Parkplatz der Walt Disney Company in Burbank, Kalifornien, USA (Foto vom 08.08.05). Das Unternehmen veroeffentlicht am Dienstag (07.08.12) sein Ergebnis des 3. Quartals. (zu dapd-Text)Foto: Nick Ut/AP/dapd

© Bild: reuters / ROBERT GALBRAITH

Intel Logo

© Bild: dpa/Jochen Lübke

VW als Jobmotor

© Bild: dpa/Henning Kaiser

Amazon

© Bild: dapd

dapdA man walks by the entrance to Samsung Electronics Co.s showroom at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 6, 2012. Samsung, the worlds largest maker of memory chips, mobile phones, flat-screen panels and televisions, said Friday that it

© Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGERunbegrenzt verfügbar

APA/ROBERT JAEGERAPA2486716-2 - 22062010 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT WI - Das Unilever-Logo am neuen Standort in Wien-Leopoldstadt am Dienstag, 22. Juni 2010. APA-FOTO: ROBERT JAEGER

© Bild: Reuters/FRANCOIS LENOIR

File photo of the Anheuser-Busch InBev logo outsid

© Bild: REUTERS

Vodafone Logo Bild: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

© Bild: APA MAURITZ ANTIN

General Electric

© Bild: Reuters/SHANNON STAPLETON

The Droid Mini, Droid Ultra and Droid Maxx are see

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03351864 (FILE) A file photo dated 22 October 2009 showing the Nestle logo in Vevey, Switzerland. Nestle, the worlds biggest food maker, said 09 August 2012 that its profit rose 8.9 per cent to 5.1 billion Swiss francs (5.3 billion dollars) in the

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

File photo of a Walmart logo at a Walmart store in

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdKandral McKenzie delivers Pepsi products, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012 in New York. PepsiCo says it will cut 8,700 jobs in a cost-cutting move as it increases investment in advertising and marketing in North America. (Foto:Mark Lennihan/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

Louis Vuitton Boutique Bild: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

© Bild: Deleted - 584772

Earns AT and T

© Bild: Reuters/CARLOS BARRIA

A man walks past a China Mobile sign in downtown S

© Bild: Reuters/RICK WILKING

File of products made by Johnson & Johnson for sal

© Bild: APA_CHRISTIAN BRUN

Philip Morris

© Bild: Deleted - 584814

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2010, file photo, shows the Pr…

© Bild: Deleted - 568221

AP**ARCHIV** Die neu eroeffnete Mc Donalds Filiale im Stadteil Kreuzberg in Berlin spiegelt sich am 14. September 2007 in einer Scheibe. McDonald Deutschland gibt am Montag 16. Februar 2009 Bilanzzahlen bekannt. (AP Photo/Miguel Villagran) **FILE**--- Th

© Bild: Deleted - 584826

401k Plans-IBM Policy Change

© Bild: epa

microsoft

© Bild: Reuters/CHRIS HELGREN

A Google logo is seen at the entrance to the compa

© Bild: dapd

dapdFILE - In this Oct. 17, 2011 photo, a restored Coca-Cola sign is displayed on a building in Springfield, Ill. The Coca-Cola Co. said Tuesday, April 17, 2012, that its net income rose 8 percent in the first quarter as it sold more of its beverages aro

© Bild: rts

Apple Logo

| Stand: 09/11/2013, 11:31