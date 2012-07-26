ESM: Jeder Österreicher schultert 2320 Euro
In absoluten Zahlen trägt Deutschland den Löwenanteil an der Euro-Rettung. Pro-Kopf haften andere Länder mehr – auch Österreich.
Der Euro-Rettungsschirm brauche nach Ansicht von Polens Finanzminister Jacek Rostowski mehr Schlagkraft.
Euro EZB Frankfurt
EPAepa03309590 The first senate of the German Constitutional Court (BVerfG) with Susanne Baer (L-R), Ferdinand Kirchhof (chair), Reinhard Gaier and Wilhelm Schluckebier announces its verdict on the question if asylum seekers are entitled to more social se
dpa/Uli DeckARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Auf einer Europafahne liegen am 04.07.2011 in Karlsruhe ein Euro Münzen. Das slowakische Parlament will am Dienstag (11.10.) über die Zustimmung zur Erweiterung des Euro-Rettungsschirms EFSF abstimmen. Foto: Uli Deck
APA/ROLAND SCHLAGERAPA8543776 - 06072012 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: BM Maria Fekter im Rahmen einer Sitzung des Nationalrates am Freitag, 6. Juli 2012, im Parlament in Wien. APA-FOTO: ROLAND SCHLAGER
REUTERSA protester holds fake money next to a wall of sandbags built during a protest against financial speculations in front of Frankfurts stock exchange June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST)
REUTERSFrances President Francois Hollande arrives at a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 29, 2012. Euro zone leaders agreed to bend their aid rules to shore up banks and bring down the borrowing costs of stricken memb
REUTERSItalys Prime Minister Mario Monti addresses a news conference after an European Union summit in Brussels January 30, 2012. European leaders agreed on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone on Monday and 25 of the 27 EU states backed a German-ins
REUTERSA man pushes a pram past a Banco de Valencia bank branch in Madrid June 25, 2012. Spain formally requested on Monday European aid of up to 100 billion euros for its banks but did not specify how much money it will seek to recapitalize ailing lender
ReutersA protester holds a mask deriding the European Union during a rally against the ratification of a fiscal pact law outside the Reichstag, the seat in the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, June 29, 2012. Germanys parliament
dapdARCHIV: Eine Statue ohne Kopf steht vor dem Parthenon an der Akropolis in Athen (Foto vom 16.08.04). Die Eurogruppe und die Bundesregierung haben einen.Medienbericht zurueckgewiesen, wonach Griechenland den Austritt aus der Waehrungsunion erwaegt. "Sp
dpa/Tim BrakemeierILLUSTRATION - Eine Euro-Münze aalien lien steht am Dienstag (17.04.2012) in Eichwalde bei Berlin auf einem Tisch vor einem Computermonitor, auf dem ein Bild des schiefen Turms von Pisa zu sehen ist. Erneuter Dämpfer für dasengebengeb
EPAepa03073020 Supporters donate money into a French flag to finance FN campaign, during the meeting of the leader of the French extreme-right wing National Front party and candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen, in Bordeaux,
REUTERSBelgiums Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo delivers a speech during Diplomatic Days at Egmont Palace in Brussels February 2, 2012. Diplomatic Days is an annual meeting for government officials to discuss and develop foreign affairs policies for the comin
EPAepa03045450 (file0 A file photo dated 28 December 2001 of a young man seeking assistance at the barber shop to show his support for the launch of the European monetary union, in Deinze, Belgium, 28 December 2001. 01 January 2012 marks the 10th annivers
dapdGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel looks up as she speaks during a joint press conference with Italian Premier Mario Monti, (not shown), during a bilateral meeting at Villa Madama in Rome, Wednesday, July 4, 2012. It was their first meeting since Europea
REUTERSAustrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter (R) and Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner address a news conference in Vienna June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (AUSTRIA - Tags: POLITICS)
A counter on the French finance ministery in Paris displays 100 days before the Euro replaces European currencies September 23, 2001. Euro banknotes and coins will be put in circulation and national banknotes and coins will be withdrawn from January 1, 20
EPAepa02509621 An undated handout photograph made availalble on 29 December 2010 showing the national sides of the one-euro coins of 17 eurozone nations and three micro-states that use the single currency. Estonia will join the euro group on 01 January 20
dapdDutch fans wait for the start of the Euro 2012 soccer championship Group B match between Portugal and the Netherlands in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 17, 2012. (Foto:Manu Fernandez/AP/dapd)
Eurorettungsschirm, Gewitterstimmung