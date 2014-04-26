kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Die Erholung auf dem lange schwächelnden Absatzmarkt in Europa tut Peugeot gut: Die Erlöse stiegen im ersten Quartal 2014 um 1,9 Prozent auf 13,29 Milliarden Euro.

© Reuters/BENOIT TESSIER

Autobauer im Aufwind
04/26/2014

Elf Fakten zu Peugeot

Über neue Modelle, französischen Stolz und die neue Ausrichtung der Traditionsmarke.

© Bild: Reuters/BENOIT TESSIER

Carlos Tavares, CEO of French carmaker PSA Peugeot

© Bild: Reuters/GONZALO FUENTES

File picture of an employee working on the assembl

© Bild: Deleted - 1084161

In this Nov. 21, 2013 photo, a model poses besides…

© Bild: Deleted - 1084170

Celebrity news magazines headlining on French Pres…

© Bild: Reuters/ARND WIEGMANN

Picat, CEO of Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of

© Bild: KURIER/Stefan Probst

P1030852.JPG

© Bild: Deleted - 1084212

A Peugeot 208 is covered by performers on Tuesday,…

© Bild: Reuters/DARLEY SHEN

Employees assemble cars at a production line of Do

© Bild: Deleted - 1084233

In this Sept. 7, 2012 file photo, a Peugeot, left,…

© Bild: Reuters/JACKY NAEGELEN

Employees of PSA Peugeot Citroen hold a banner dur

© Bild: Deleted - 1084263

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2012, file photo shows Renaul…

| Stand: 04/26/2014, 11:13