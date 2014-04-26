04/26/2014
Elf Fakten zu Peugeot
Über neue Modelle, französischen Stolz und die neue Ausrichtung der Traditionsmarke.
Carlos Tavares, CEO of French carmaker PSA Peugeot
File picture of an employee working on the assembl
In this Nov. 21, 2013 photo, a model poses besides…
Celebrity news magazines headlining on French Pres…
Picat, CEO of Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of
P1030852.JPG
A Peugeot 208 is covered by performers on Tuesday,…
Employees assemble cars at a production line of Do
In this Sept. 7, 2012 file photo, a Peugeot, left,…
Employees of PSA Peugeot Citroen hold a banner dur
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2012, file photo shows Renaul…